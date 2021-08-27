Fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan reported 123 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Friday. With that, the total number of cases in the district increased to 1,09,304 and the death toll rose to 1,323.

As of Friday, 1,024 people are under treatment and among them, 44 are in the intensive care unit.

Among the fresh cases, nine were reported in Alur, 10 in Arkalgud, 14 in Arsikere, 21 in Belur, 15 in Channarayapatna, 38 in Hassan, nine in Holenarsipur, six in Sakleshpur, and one more from outside the district.

Shivamogga reported 26 fresh cases of COVID-19 on the day. Of them, 18 were reported in Shivamogg taluk, one each in Tirthahalli, Shikaripur, and Sagar, three in Hosanagar and two from outside the district. As many as 243 people are under treatment in the district.