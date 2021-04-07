Fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan

07 April 2021 22:39 IST

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Hassan district crossed 30,000 on Wednesday. With 92 fresh cases, the total number of cases increased to 30,071 on the day. As many as 743 infected people are undergoing treatment. So far 28,850 people have recovered from the infection and 478 died. One person died of the infection on Wednesday as well.

Among the fresh cases reported on the day, eight are said to have contracted the infection with the contact of students, who are attending schools and colleges. An engineering college has declared holiday for students as a few students and teaching faculty were found infected.

District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar has appealed to all those above 45 years of age to get the vaccination.

