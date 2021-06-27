Frequent travellers find it difficult to cross border

Belagavi

27 June 2021 21:36 IST

A Government Order making it mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra to carry a COVID-19 negative report has created confusion among residents in the the district and frequent travellers.

As per the order, all those who cross the border should carry a RT-PCR negative certificate. Those who don’t have them, should get tested at the sample collection centres set up on the border.

Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath visited the Kognoli check- post on Saturday and inspected the centre. He said that the rule of no entry without certificate or test, is being enforced strictly to prevent a third wave, if any. He asked officers to stop all vehicles using on the highway and check for certificates. This applies to those who will pass through Karnataka, to reach other Southern States.

Transport vehicles will be allowed after thermal scanning of the driver, the Deputy Commissioner said.

However, this has caused confusion among frequent travellers. Some commuters say officers are only testing those travelling by car and motorcycles and not those on buses. “I have seen that the check-post officials just go around asking if everyone is carrying a certificate and then allow buses to travel. But for those going by car, they ask us to get down and show our certificates,’’ said Ranjeet Kale, a businessman.

Shivraj Patil, who works for a foodgrains trading company, said that the rules are difficult to obey as each certificate is valid only for three days. “People like me travel between Kolhapur and Belagavi two or three times a week. How many times are we supposed to get ourselves tested?’’ he asked.

Anees Mohammad, a private bank employee, pointed out that the rule is being enforced strictly for passenger vehicles, but not for goods vehicles. “Drivers and cleaners of goods vehicles are allowed to go after their temperature is recorded using thermal scanners. No one asks them for certificates,’’ he said.

Mr. Hiremath said that the existing rules will be enforced till the government revises them.