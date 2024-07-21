Frequent health check-ups advised for early diagnosis and treatment of heart diseases in children

Expressing concern over increasing cases of heart diseases among children, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ratikant V. Swamy called upon patients to immediately consult cardiologists when they find any symptoms.

“A healthy lifestyle and adequate physical activities are crucial in maintaining heart health. It is disturbing to see increasing heart problems among children these days. If you find any symptoms that indicate a heart issue, please don’t neglect it. Immediately consult the doctors and follow their advice,” he said at a free heart screening camp at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

The event was organised by the district administration, the zilla panchayat, the district Health and Family Welfare Department, the National Health Mission, and the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), in association with Vijay Poly Clinic and Nursing Home and VGK Heart Institute, Raichur.

District Reproductive and Child Health Officer Sharanappa Kyatnal, in his introductory remarks, stressed the need for coordinated efforts by the government and private healthcare providers to address heart issues in children.

“Common people cannot afford to take healthcare services from private hospitals. We need to make effective use of resources to offer best possible healthcare services to the people in need,” he said.

Ajit Kulkarni, senior cardiologist and managing director of Vijay Poly Clinic and Nursing Home and VGK Heart Institute, Raichur, stressed the importance of organising free heart screening camps regularly for early identification and treatment of heart issues.

Around 160 children were screened in the camp and 70 of them, who were diagnosed with heart problems, were referred for treatment.