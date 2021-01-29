Frequent changes in tax laws condemned

Members of Hassan District Tax Practitioners Association staged a protest in Hassan on Friday raising several objections in the tax laws. They wanted Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman to reduce the burden of the tax practitioners and traders by taking necessary measures. The members staged a protest wearing black ribbons on their shoulders, in response to a call given by the Western Maharashtra Tax Practitioners’ Association.
Even three years after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was brought in, the government had been making numerous amendments, impacting the business. The repeated pleas for the corrective measures had not been fulfilled, resulting in financial and mental stress for both the traders and tax professionals, they said.
“We support the GST, but we strongly object to frequent changes in GST law, denial of input tax credit”, the protesters said. They also objected to the way the government treat the professionals and traders. “A large number of writ petitions have been filed in the last three years seeking relief. This is a testimony to the perils taxpayers are going through”, they said.
H.R. Shivakmar, H.I. Sandesh and others of the association took part in the protest.
