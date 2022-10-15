Karnataka

Frenzy among Siddaramaiah fans

The public meeting organised in Ballari on Saturday to mark the completion of 1,000 km of the 3570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra had supporters of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rooting for him throughout the programme.

There was cheers, applause, and whistles from the audience whenever Mr. Siddaramaiah’s name was taken by the speakers. When Mr. Siddaramaiah himself was called to speak, his visibly excited followers began to clap and cheer without any sign of stopping. After initial attempts of the organisers to calm them down went in vain, Mr. Siddaramaiah himself had to repeatedly appeal to them to stop.

Attacking particularly Transport Minister and Ballari In charge B. Sreeramulu, who had said that the Congress did not contribute anything to the development of Ballari, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the former knew no history and did not have any right to speak on Congress’ contributions.


