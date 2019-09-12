French aircraft company sets up production facility in Belagavi

Paris-based Latécoère, a company that manufactures aerostructures such as fuselage sections and doors, and interconnection systems, including onboard wiring, electrical harnesses, and avionics bays for major international aircraft manufacturers, has set up a manufacturing plant in Belagavi.

To start with, the 4,400-sq. m plant would manufacture radio navigation harnesses for Falcon 2000. In the future, it would also manufacture harnesses and avionics harnesses for aircraft such as Boeing B777, B737, and Airbus A320 and for airlines such as Emirates, British Airways, and Qatar Airways.

Yannick Assouad, CEO of Latécoère, said, “I am proud to open a new chapter for Latécoère’s development in India, alongside two prestigious names in aerospace, Dassault Aviation and Thales. Latécoère continues to evolve in line with the ‘Transformation 2020’ plan and actively pursue its strategy to optimise its industrial infrastructure and ensure operational excellence and quality for all customers.”

At the inception, the manufacturing plant will employ 70 people while it will have a workforce of over 300 people by 2022.

Latécoère works in partnership with aircraft manufacturers including Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing, and Bombardier across commercial, regional, corporate, and military aircraft segments.