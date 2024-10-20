GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Freight operations launched at Sambre Railway Station

Published - October 20, 2024 06:59 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
South Western Railway has enhanced its logistics and freight capabilities at Sambre Railway Station in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

South Western Railway has begun container loading operations from Sambre Railway Station in Belagavi, as part of expanding its freight basket, according to officials.

“In a major milestone for enhancing logistics and freight capabilities, South Western Railway’s Hubballi Division has commenced container loading operations at Sambre Railway Station, near Belagavi. This marks a significant development in the region’s logistical network and freight operations, paving the way for increased connectivity and economic growth,” the officials said a release.

The first container loading involved 45 wagons filled with silica sand, a key industrial commodity, being transported from Ahmedabad to Sambre Railway Station, covering a distance of 1,365 km.

The total revenue generated from this operation amounts to ₹40 lakh, approximately.

“This achievement demonstrates South Western Railway’s commitment to improving freight efficiency and supporting local industries by offering a reliable and cost-effective transportation solution,” the release said.

“The launch of container loading at Sambre Railway Station is expected to significantly bolster the region’s logistics capabilities, offering new opportunities for businesses to move goods efficiently across longer distances,’‘ said the release from Chief Public Relations Officer Manjunath Kanamadi.

