Karnataka

Freedom run ends

The two-day ‘Fit Raho Udupi’ freedom run, organised by Team Nation First, covering 75 km concluded in Udupi on Tuesday.

Team Nation First, a voluntary organisation of ex-cadets, had organised the event to commemorate the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav and to create awareness on the need to maintain fitness, its president Sooraj Kidiyoor said in a release.

The run covered 100 villages surrounding Udupi. The teams sang motivational songs at 24 major points. The police, Home Guards, sports club members, college students and locals took part.


