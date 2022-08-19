Freedom fighters gallery launched

Superintendent of Police Dekka Kishor Babu scans images of freedom fighters during the launch of the gallery in Bidar. | Photo Credit: GOPICHAND TANDLE

Bidar-based Shaheen Group of Institutions has launched a multi-media programme to spread awareness among the general public about freedom fighters and their contribution to India’s Independence movement.

A school and colleges run by the group have shared database of the lives of 100 freedom fighters that includes photos, videos, audios and documents. The sharing has been done online using social media and websites and offline by attaching Quick Response codes (QR codes) to images of freedom fighters that are pasted in prominent places across the State.

They were showcased in an offline exhibition on the college campus in Bidar between August 8 and August 10. It is on continuous online display on the Shaheen College website, https://shaheengroup.org/.

“We hope to reach at least one crore people with this project,’’ Abdul Quadeer, school society chairman, said at the inauguration. “Our freedom fighters are already well known. We hope that the exhibition and the online data base will kindle the spirit of the Independence movement among the youth and students,’’ Dr. Quadeer said. This programme is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav event.

Each one of the 100 photographs has a QR code at the bottom. Scanning it will lead to the database of text, audio and video clips in Kannada, English and Urdu.

The exhibition has images of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdeo, Chandrashekar Azad, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Nana Saheb, Lala Lajpatrai, Rani Lakshmibai, Tipu Sultan, Hyder Ali, Mirza Khasim Ali Khan, Siraj-ud- Daula, Haji Shariatullah, Begum Hazrat Mahal and others.

After the exhibition, the images will be kept in public places around the State.

Shaheen Group is also promoting flag hoisting as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme. At least 1,000 students have hoisted the tricolour in their homes. “We have distributed to the public, 50,000 pocket sized flags and 10,000 hand-held flags,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy and Superintendent of Police Dekka Kishor Babu inaugurated the exhibition.