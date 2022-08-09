Freedom fighters felicitated

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil felicitating freedom fighter Vithal Yalagi in Belagavi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil felicitated freedom fighters in Belagavi on Tuesday to mark the 80th anniversary of Quit India movement.

Mr. Patil visited the houses of Rajendra Kalaghatagi in Rani Channamma Nagar and Vithal Yalagi in Kuvempu Nagar.

He garlanded them and presented them with fruits and gifts. He spent some time conversing with them about their experience of participating in the movement.

Mr. Kalaghatagi spoke about Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Hudali and Belagavi, apart from the Quit India movement.

Assistant Commissioner Ravindra Karilingannanavar and Tahsildar R.K. Kulkarni and other officers were present.