Freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy passes away

H.S. Doreswamy at his home in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Bengaluru

26 May 2021 14:22 IST

H.S. Doreswamy, centenarian freedom fighter, activist and Karnataka’s noted voice for freedom of expression, passed away on Wednesday in Bengaluru. He was 104.

He breathed his last at Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru. He had recently recovered from COVID-19.

Born on April 10, 1918, in Harohalli near Bengaluru, he joined the freedom struggle at a young age. While his initial involvement with the freedom movement was radical in nature, he came under the influence of Mahatma Gandhi later. He organised protests and strikes in the erstwhile kingdom of Mysore against the British rule and participated in the Quit India movement. He was jailed for 14 months in 1943-1944.

One of his significant contributions was running a newspaper called “Paura Vani”, which voiced the aspirations of an independent India.

Not a man known to rest on his past laurels, he remained a committed activist till the end and a vociferous voice against any effort to suppress freedom of expression. He was consistently against communalisation of politics. One of his last campaigns was against CAA and the controversial farmers’ bill.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa condoled the death of Doreswamy and described him as “a man who lived his life like the conscience of Karnataka”.

The Karnataka government has announced that his cremation will be conducted with State honours.