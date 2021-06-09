Free vaccine drive for MAHE students

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will organise a free vaccination drive for all students across its institutions, inoculating over 25,000 students against COVID-19.

MAHE Pro-Chancellor H.S. Ballal said the university was in the forefront to organise the drive for the safety of its students based on government guidelines. M.D. Venkatesh, VC, said the aim was to help speedy vaccination of students.

MAHE has already started vaccinating students in hostels. The drive would also help students residing in and around Manipal. They may contact their institutions for the jab. Other students would be vaccinated as and when they return to the campus, said a release.