Free vaccination for those in 18-44 age group in govt. centres

Karnataka on Monday announced free vaccination for COVID-19 for all those aged between 18 and 44 in government hospitals and centres from May 1.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar said ₹400 crore had so far been allocated for the purpose.

The government has been providing free vaccination to all those aged above 45 in government facilities, though there have been multiple complaints of vaccine shortage. Asked about vaccine availability, he said stocks based on orders were yet to come and more details would be released soon.

At a press conference on Monday, after the Chief Minister announced the decision, Dr. Sudhakar said with third and fourth waves being seen in other countries, the need was to vaccinate as many people as possible as soon as possible. “A sum of ₹81.32 crore has been allocated for COVID-19-related medicines, and ₹28 crore for Remdesivir,” he added.