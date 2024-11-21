ADVERTISEMENT

Free treatment provided for horses by PFA, WVS

Updated - November 21, 2024 08:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

People For Animals (PFA), Mysuru and World Veterinary Service (WVS), Ooty conducted a bi-annual horse camp on November 19 and 20 in Mysuru and Srirangapatana.

A release said on November 19, 54 horses were treated for various ailments in Mysuru and the horses were administered vaccinations against tetanus apart from deworming. Additional treatment and vaccination for tetanus and deworming were provided in Srirangapatna on November 20 to 35 horses. Issues such as lameness, wounds, respiratory distress, and dental rasping were addressed during the camp, the release added.

Free supplements and mineral mixtures were distributed to horse and tonga owners. Shivani Jain, Lohith Guda from WVS, and Lokesh Babu from PFA provided treatment at the camp. Murthy, PFA staff, PFA volunteer Laurin Sabrowski from Germany, Sam from WVS, and Savitha Nagabhushan of PFA Mysuru were also present at the horse camp, the release said.

