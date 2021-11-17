Free treatment and surgery for epilepsy patients

The offer comes from Sakra World Hospital in association with Rotary International and First Meridian

On the occasion of National Epilepsy Day, Sakra World Hospital announced phase 2 of the Epilepsy Prevention and Integrated Care (EPIC) Program, which has been initiated in association with Rotary International and First Meridian.

The year-long programme is aimed at providing quality treatment and education about epilepsy to patients in the BPL category for free. It will focus on refractory epilepsy (uncontrolled epilepsy). The programme was launched in September 2020 by the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Satish Rudrappa, Director of Neurosciences at the hospital, said more than 500 epilepsy patients from different parts of Karnataka have undertaken treatment so far. Out of the 500 patients, for the first time in Karnataka, 20 patients with refractory epilepsy underwent complex epilepsy surgeries, including robotics surgery, free of cost in a private hospital under the programme. In addition, two patients underwent robotic assisted hemispherotomy.

“Over 12 million (1.2 crore) people in India suffer from epilepsy. There is a treatment gap. Around 75% of the patients fail to receive the necessary treatment due to poor patient workup (evaluation of a patient) and follow-up at Primary Health Centres (PHC), and various other reasons,” he said.

Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor (RBITC) has launched a mobile application based on the EPIC Program (EPILEPSY-Rotary App). The app was developed by First Meridian under their CSR program. The app is available in both Kannada and English for Android and iOS Users.