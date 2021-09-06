Karnataka

Free thyroid check-up and treatment camp in Belagavi

A file photo of a health checkup camp. | Photo Credit: MOHAMMED YOUSUF
Staff Reporter Belagavi 06 September 2021 09:33 IST
Updated: 06 September 2021 09:49 IST

Venue is KLE’s BMK Ayurveda Hospital and Medical Research Centre

KLE’s BMK Ayurveda Hospital and Medical Research Centre will organise a free thyroid check-up and treatment camp on the college campus in Belagavi on September 8.

Meanwhile, anatomy professor of KLE BMK Ayurveda College Mahanatesh Ramannanavar was felicitated at SDM College of Ayurveda in Hassan on Teachers Day on September 5. His contribution towards encouraging body and organ donation through the Dr. Ramannanavar Charitable Trust was lauded.

