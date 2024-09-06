ADVERTISEMENT

Free surgeries performed for children at BLDE hospital

Published - September 06, 2024 06:59 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors in the BLDE Society’s hospital in Vijayapura conducted life saving surgeries on three children. A team led by cardiologist Srinivas L. diagnosed that the patients were suffering from Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PAM) and required closure surgeries. Dr. Srinivas and paediatric cardiologists closed the holes in the hearts of these patients. The patients were beneficiaries of the government’s health insurance schemes.

The patients have been discharged. They do not need to take medicines for life. They only need to come back to the hospital once or twice for follow-up, said a release. Head of Department of Paediatrics of the hospital M.M. Patil congratulated the team that included Sanjeev Sajjanar, Vijayakumar Kalyanapagol, Hidayat Bijapure, Viresh Hiremath, Prakash, Sivananda, Santosh, and others. BLDE Deemed University Chancellor R.S. Mudhol said at least 18 children had undergone successful treatment in the last few months in the hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US