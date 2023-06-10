Free rice scheme’s roll out likely in Mysuru on July 1: CM Siddaramaiah

June 10, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the 10-kilo free rice for the BPL and Antyodaya card holders under Anna Bhagya scheme is likely to be launched in Mysuru district on July 1. On the same day, the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme of 200 units of free power will be rolled out in Kalaburagi, he added.

Speaking to reporters at Suttur Helipad near here, Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is on his maiden visit to the district after becoming the Chief Minister for the second time, said the registration for ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme that offers a monthly incentive of ₹2,000 to women will begin from June 15 and it will be formally launched on August 15. “Belagavi may host the launch,” the CM said.

The first of the five guarantees, Shakti - the scheme of free travel for women in State transport buses - will be rolled out on Sunday across the State. “We have started delivering what we had promised,” he stated.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he will be launching the free bus travel for women at Vidhana Soudha on Sunday at 11 a.m., in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. At 1 p.m., in all the districts, the scheme will be rolled out, he announced.

With regard to Yuva Nidhi unemployment benefit to youth, which was one of the guarantees, the CM said the youth who have graduated in 2022-23 and are unemployed for the past six months are eligible for the benefit. “The moment they get jobs either in the government or private sectors, the benefit will be withdrawn. We are taking declarations from the youth before awarding the benefit to prevent any misuse,” he replied.

Meeting on water crisis

On the delay in the onset of monsoon and failure of pre-monsoon rains, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he has convened a meeting of all officials in Bengaluru on Monday to take stock of the drinking water situation. “I will talk to the deputy commissioners of districts facing the water crisis through video conference and issue directions on taking steps for easing the crisis,” he said.

To a question, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he has told Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda to look into the sanction of government lands by the previous government.

When a reporter asked about the resources for fulfilling the guarantees, he replied, “It is the government’s responsibility. Why do you worry? I’m also the Finance Minister. The BJP has no job to ask the government on how it brings resources for the free schemes.”

In response to a question on the rise in power tariff at a time when 200 units of free power had been promised, the CM said the tariff was revised before the Congress government came to power. Moreover, it is revised every year. The revision has been done now since the poll code of conduct was in force.

Replying to a question on the free schemes, he said, “If people don’t wish to avail the guarantees, it is their choice. We are not forcing anyone to avail the schemes. We have put a rider on the free power to avoid misuse.”

“When the average usage was 53 units, why would they want 200 units of free power? he asked.

Mr. Sidaramaiah later took part in a thanksgiving function following his election from Varuna. It is the second time that he has become the chief minister while getting elected from Varuna. In 2013, he became the CM for the first time after winning the seat.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister in-charge of Chamarajnagar district K. Venkatesh, former MLA Yathindra and party MLAs were present.