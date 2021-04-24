Free oxygen cylinders for the needy

Mysuru

24 April 2021 22:44 IST

The United Vision Welfare and Charitable Trust, Mysuru, and MESCO has announced that it has initiated free supply of oxygen cylinders to needy COVID-19 patients. It has urged people in need of oxygen cylinders to call on 7975989229 or mobile numbers 9535831973 and 9845319775.

Oxygen cylinders along with technical support will be provided to patients at a refundable deposit of ₹5,000 per cylinder.

The facility was inaugurated by Secretary of MESCO Shabbir Mustafa at MESCO in Subhash Nagar in Mysuru on Friday.