Karnataka

Free oxygen cylinders for the needy

The United Vision Welfare and Charitable Trust, Mysuru, and MESCO has announced that it has initiated free supply of oxygen cylinders to needy COVID-19 patients. It has urged people in need of oxygen cylinders to call on 7975989229 or mobile numbers 9535831973 and 9845319775.

Oxygen cylinders along with technical support will be provided to patients at a refundable deposit of ₹5,000 per cylinder.

The facility was inaugurated by Secretary of MESCO Shabbir Mustafa at MESCO in Subhash Nagar in Mysuru on Friday.

