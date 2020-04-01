Free milk for the poor and agri markets to remain open: Yediyurappa

As the 21-day national lockdown entered the second week, the State government on Wednesday announced a slew of measures, including free distribution of unsold milk procured by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to the poor and the opening of all APMC and other agriculture-related markets for the benefit of farmers and consumers of essential items.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who chaired a high-level meeting of Ministers and senior officials, announced that excess milk procured by the KMF would be distributed to the poor and the slum residents in cities and towns through urban local bodies from Thursday.

The KMF procures nearly 69 lakh litres of milk daily, and about 42 lakh litres is being sold in markets. Of the remaining 27 lakh litres, the KMF uses nearly 20 lakh to produce byproducts. The excess 7 lakh litres will now be distributed to the poor during the lockdown. The government has paid ₹32 crore to the federation for purchasing this milk, at a rate of ₹36 a litre.

The closure of hotels, reverse migration from cities to villages, and the stoppage in transportation of milk to other States has resulted in the KMF procuring excess milk, a top federation official told The Hindu.

The CM also said there was no need to panic, as sufficient stockof iems was available and markets would remain open. He appealed to the public to purchase essential items needed only for 2-3 days at a time, while also practising social distancing.

He instructed Horticulture Department officials to open Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS) outlets throughout the day in cities. To enable consumers to buy eggs, the government has directed HOPCOMS to sell them.

Market for perishables

For providing markets for perishable produce, Mr. Yediyurappa instructed the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to procure vegetables and fruits from farmers and make arrangements to sell them in urban areas. The police have been instructed to ensure the uninterrupted movement of essential goods.

All rice, dal mills and agricultural processing units will remain open. The government has directed the opening of cocoons markets in Mysuru region and in other parts of the State. Officials in the Agriculture Department have been instructed to pay special attention while dealing with farm inputs such as fertilizers, pesticides and seeds.

With many vegetables and fruits such as tomato, watermelon, muskmelon, and grapes being transported to markets in other States, the Chief Minister directed officials at check-posts to allow the entry of goods vehicles transporting farm produce. Stern action will be taken against officials denying entry to such vehicles. Steps have been taken to transport tomatoes to processing units, he added.

Liquor shops closed till April 14

Despite pressure from the liquor lobby to allow liquor shops to remain open during the 21-day lockdown, Mr. Yediyurappa on Wednesday said no liquor shops would be open till April 14.

Since the lockdown came into effect, the government has ordered the closure of all bars and restaurants, clubs and other outlets selling liquor. Though the sector brings in nearly ₹20,000 crore annually to the State exchequer, the Chief Minister has decided against the sale of liquor during the lockdown.

Defending the decision, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said, “We are providing only food, not liquor.”

In the neighbouring State of Kerala, seven people ended their lives, allegedly over the non-availability of liquor, and this forced the Excise Department in the State to issue passes to supply alcohol.

Compensation

Chief Minister also announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family of a farmer who ended his life following crop loss during the lockdown. In case of crop loss to farmers during the period, the government will issue reimbursement, he said.