Free medicine given to civic workers

Human body can successfully combat external viral infections when a person is physically fit, mentally stable and spirituality empowered, said District AYUSH Officer Sangamesh Kalahal.

Speaking at a function to distribute free homoeopathic and Ayurvedic medicine to pourakarmikas here on Tuesday, Dr. Kalahal said that yoga was the best way to empower oneself physically, mentally and spiritually and lead a healthy life. Hence, it is advised to practice yoga regularly.

This apart, the Ayurvedic and homoeopathic system of medicine and naturopathy help protect the body from external viral infections and maintain good health, he said.

The pourakarmikas were given homoeopathic and Ayurvedic medicine free by the Department of AYUSH. B.D. Jatti Homoeopathic College provided the kits.