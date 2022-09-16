Free medicine for leaf spot disease in areca

Taking note of the outbreak of leaf spot disease of areca in Malnad region, the State government has announced distribution of free medicine for tackling the disease.

Addressing a joint press conference on Friday, Horticulture Minister Munirathna, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, and Fisheries Minister S. Angara, after they held consultation in this regard with officials concerned, said a decision had been taken to conduct a survey to know the extent of loss suffered by areca farmers due to leaf spot disease.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of providing financial assistance to farmers who have suffered crop devastation due to the disease, the Minister said. Mr. Munirathna said he would direct the officials to provide all assistance and consultation to areca farmers.

The meeting took stock of the situation with respect to the disease that has caused concern among areca farmers of Malnad region where areca farming forms the main backbone of agrarian economy.