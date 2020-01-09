‘Free Kashmir’ placard: Police book sedition case

The Mysuru police has invoked sedition charges and initiated an investigation after taking suo motu cognisance of a “Free Kashmir” placard that was allegedly raised during a protest organised by students of the University of Mysore on Wednesday night.

The protest included a torchlight parade from Clock Tower to Kuvempu’s statue on Manasagangotri campus on Wednesday.

It was organised by the University of Mysore Research Scholars’ Association and Dalit Students’ Federation.

It was to condemn the violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi and express opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens. One of the demonstrator held a placard that said “Free Kashmir” and the photograph was published in a section of the media on Thursday.

Following this, the Jayalakshmipuram police initiated investigation and invoked provisions of Section 124A of the IPC against the organisers and named Maridevaiah and others as accused.

Registrar R. Shivappa said the students had not sought permission for holding the protest and hence he has issued a notice to them seeking an explanation. “We have handed over all the photographs and video of the demonstration to the police to help identify the person,” he said.

The general secretary of the association Mahesh Sosle said the organisers and other leaders were marching in the front and were oblivious of a person holding the placard at the rear. “The views expressed by the individual have nothing to with the association or any other student body,” he said.

Taking exception to the sedition case, Mr. Sosle said the students and researchers’ association has participated in many protests and have not used language deleterious to the unity and integrity of India. “But we also do not want lessons in patriotism from the right-wing outfits like BJP, RSS or VHP,” he said, warning of intensifying the protest if they were harassed.