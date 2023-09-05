HamberMenu
Free joint replacement surgeries for retired teachers from rural areas under Guru Namana programme 

Nearly 800 teachers have benefitted from this initiative till date

September 05, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Retired teachers are specifically chosen for this program due to the low remuneration they receive, which makes it difficult for them to afford high-end treatments such as joint replacements.

Retired teachers are specifically chosen for this program due to the low remuneration they receive, which makes it difficult for them to afford high-end treatments such as joint replacements. | Photo Credit: AndreyPopov

Nearly 100 retired teachers from rural areas will undergo free joint replacement surgeries under the “Guru Namana” programme by  SPARSH Foundation, a charitable wing of SPARSH Hospitals. Around 800 teachers have benefitted from this initiative since its launch in 2010.

Under the programme, screening camps are conducted in Bengaluru, Raichur, Kalaburgi, Hassan, and Davangere, following which joint replacement surgeries are performed free of cost for eligible retired teachers.

Sharan Patil, Chairman and Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon, at SPARSH hospital, said retired teachers are specifically chosen for this program due to the low remuneration they receive, which makes it difficult for them to afford high-end treatments such as joint replacements. “This initiative serves as a tribute and celebration of Teacher’s Day, observed on September 5,” he said.

“Recognizing the profound impact teachers have on individuals’ lives, SPARSH Guru-Namana seeks to express gratitude and support for this noble profession by conducting complex surgeries free of cost,” he said.

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common type of arthritis and it is a leading cause of chronic disability in most countries worldwide. Worldwide estimates indicate that 60% of those aged over 65 years have symptomatic osteoarthritis. Over 18 crore people in India suffer from osteoarthritis and the number of knee replacements performed each year has been rising by 20% in India.

Under the initiative, all the necessary infrastructure and logistics, including operation theatres and wards and expertise - operating surgeons, theatre staff, nursing staff, paramedical staff, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and dieticians - are provided by the Foundation. This includes comprehensive post-operative care for as long as required.

