Free interactive workshop on dementia care

December 15, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Dementia India Alliance (DIA), in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. ,will organise a free interactive workshop on dementia care on Saturday, at The Association of Physicians of India, API Bhavan, Vasanthnagar in Bengaluru.

Expert panelists from the field of dementia care will conduct a session on ‘Caring for dementia across the spectrum - effective management strategies for different stages.’  Doctors P.T. Shivkumar, Head of Psychiatry at NIMHANS, Srikala Bharath, former Professor of Psychiatry and Consultant at NIMHANS, and Vyjayanthi Venkataramu, Assistant Professor atMS Ramaiah Medical College, will guide participants through the session. 

DIA president Radha S. Murthy said family caregivers, health care professionals including doctors, allied health professionals such as psychologists, social workers, nurses and service providers can attend the workshop and learn about the different strategies to manage for different stages.

To participate, mail DIA at info@dementia-india.org or call 8197368965, she added.

Karnataka / Bangalore

