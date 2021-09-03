Free interactive online sessions for children from September 6

Minds United for Health Sciences and Humanity, a public charitable trust, will be organising a series of free online interactive sessions for the benefit of children.

Experts will hold the sessions between 5.15 p.m. and 6.15 p.m. on a variety of issues concerning children, particularly their mental health. The resource persons will speak in both English and Kannada and participants can pose their queries to the speakers. Interested parents and school teachers should register with Kunal P.N. on 94488 45613. The date, time, and Zoom link will the sent to all the registered participants.

The first in the series on “A world without mobile phones, television and gadgets: What do children do?” by M. Kishor, assistant professor of Psychiatry, JSS Medical College, Mysuru, will be held on September 6.

On September 14, Kiran Kumar will hold a session on “Substance Use (drugs) in children and young adults”.

On September 13, Vinay will hold a programme on “Friendship and Human Values”. A programme on “Money and Children: When to introduce? How to introduce” will be held by Ravindranath on September 17. The last programme will be held on September 18 on “Special issues in girls”, in which Kusuma, Vani Krishnamurthy, and Vaishnavi will speak with participants.