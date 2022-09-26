Free insulin distribution at KLE Society hospital tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

A free insulin distribution project will be launched in KLE Society’s Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Belagavi on Wednesday.

The Centre for Juvenile Diabetes is already providing regular insulin doses to 446 children registered with it. The project hopes to reach out to more children from North Karnataka and South Maharashtra. Insulin doses worth ₹36 lakh will be distributed.

A team led by M.V. Jali and Sujata Jali will implement the project. The project is being implemented jointly with Australia-based Life for a Child and KLE Diabetes Centre.