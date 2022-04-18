Free health camps necessary, says minister

Narayana Gowda inaugurated free health check-up camp at Mc Gann Hospital in Shivamogga

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda stressed the need for conducting health check-up camps regularly for the benefit of people, particularly women.

He was speaking after inaugurating free health check-up camp at Mc Gann Hospital in Shivamogga on Monday. Many women would be hesitant to consult a doctor voluntarily. Free health campus would help them in getting treatment. In a health camp conducted in Mandya, 900 women were diagnosed with issues related to the uterus. If such camps were held free regularly many would come forward to undergo tests so that they could be treated, he said.

The Prime Minister had given importance to yoga in the interest of the health of common people. Sports activities and yoga would improve health quality. The department was contemplating yoga centres at village level, the minister said.

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra said the health of people was one of the significant factors that contribute to the country’s growth. Every individual should have access to quality health services. The health camps were being organised to mark Amrita Mahotsava of India’s independence, he said.

The government would upgrade Mc Gann Hospital to accommodate 1,450 beds and the hospital at Shikaripura would also be upgraded to accommodate 400 beds, in place of 500. Such measures would help the people of Shivamogga and neighbouring districts, he said.

MLC D.S. Arun, Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr. Siddappa, Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani and other officers were present.