Free health camp to mark World Heart Day in Raichur tomorrow

Updated - September 27, 2024 09:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Cardiologist Ajit Kulkarni addressing a media conference in Raichur on Friday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Vijay Polyclinic, one of the leading multispeciality hospitals in Raichur, will organise a free health check-up camp on its premises in Raichur on Sunday as part of World Heart Day.

Addressing a media conference in Raichur on Friday, cardiologist and head of the hospital Ajit Kulkarni appealed to the people of Raichur and surrounding areas to make use of the opportunity to get their cardiac health screened for free.

“Heart diseases are very much common these days because of change in lifestyle. Surprisingly, children in their early age are increasingly being diagnosed with heart ailments. This is because of lifestyle change,” he said.

“People, including children, these days have minimised physical activities and maximised consumption of unhealthy food. It is better that people of all ages must frequently get screened for their heart-related ailments. Our hospital is offering screening free on World Heart Day on Sunday as part of our social commitment,” Dr. Kulkarni said.

As per details Dr. Kulkarni provided, the free health check-up camp will start at 10 a.m. and go on till 4 p.m.

“Tests such as ECG and echocardiogram (echo) will be done free. Expert consultations will also be provided free,” Dr. Kulkarni said, calling upon the people to make use of the opportunity.

