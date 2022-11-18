Free health camp in Yadgir tomorrow

November 18, 2022 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Yadgir

A bruhat free health camp will be organised at Wadagera on November 20 on the event of birthday of Congress leader Dr. Sharanabasavappa Kamareddy, Pratima Kamareddy has said.

The health camp will be organized jointly by Gouramma Basavarajappa Bendebembali, Kamareddy Trust, Basaveshwar Medical College Hospital and HCG Cancer Hospital. She was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Thursday.

Dr. Pratima, who is the wife of Dr. Kamareddy, who is a key aspirant of the Congress party from Yadgir constituency, said that blood donation, cancer and heart-related diseases will be checked for free during the camp. “The people of Wadagera and nearby villages should come and get the benefits of health camp,” she added.