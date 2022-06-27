Free eye check-up camp held in 18 villages

The Mysuru-based digital marketing company, Theorem, organised a free eye check-up camp for the residents of Kesare here. This initiative was jointly conducted with VisionSpring.

Theorem’s employees volunteered at the camp and helped the medical staff to conduct the screening. The check-up was done by the optometrist and medical team. In the camp, people were examined for common eye problems, near and far vision and free spectacles were provided. Around 200 people were screened last Sunday.

Speaking about the initiative, Anand Subramanian, vice-president, Theorem, said: “As an organisation, Theorem’s ethos believes in giving back to society. The eye screenings will help the needy get better vision which will increase their quality of living.”

Theorem, as part of its CSR initiative, has tied-up with VisionSpring to organise free eye-checks across Mysuru. The joint initiative is a commitment to screen a total of 3,187 rural residents. The eye check-up camps have so far covered 18 villages, a release said here.

In the release, Anshu Taneja, VisionSpring’s Managing Director, said, “We are delighted to partner with Theorem to bring the gift of clear vision through eyeglasses to the needy in Mysuru. This will help them lead safer lives. This initiative is a continuation of our endeavor through the Bharat Ujjwal Drishti Abhiyan (India Clear Vision Mission).”