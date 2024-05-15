ADVERTISEMENT

Free entry to Rail Museum children from orphanages and differently-abled schools on May 18

Published - May 15, 2024 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru Rail Museum will offer free entry to children from orphanages, differently-abled schools, and children below 12 years between 10 am and 5.30 pm on May 18 to commemorate the International Museum Day.

International Museum Day is celebrated worldwide to emphasise the pivotal role museums played in fostering cultural exchange, enriching diverse cultures, and nurturing mutual understanding for global cooperation and peace, said a press statement issued in Mysuru by Mysuru Division Railways on Wednesday.

“The museum curators are directed to prioritise these cultural aspects and instill a deep sense of responsibility in preserving priceless artefacts representing the rich heritage. It’s crucial to carry forward the legacy of visionaries who contributed significantly to the development of the railway system in our region,” the statement added.

