ADVERTISEMENT

Free entry to Mysuru Rail Museum for girls on Jan. 24

January 22, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - MYSURU

This initiative is marks National Girl Child Day on Tuesday

The Hindu Bureau

South Western Railway has announced that all girls with one parent or guardian will be given free entry to Mysuru Rail Museum on January 24 as part of National Girl Child Day.

A press statement here on Sunday, January 22, said the holiday for public viewing on Tuesday had been cancelled to commemorate the event.

The Ministry of Women & Child Development, Govt. of India, celebrates the National Girl Child Day on the January 24 every year. The objective of this day is to work towards empowerment of girls in our society and progressively eradicating inequalities faced by them, the statement said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The rail museum will be open from 10:00 hrs to 17:30 hrs. Eatables are not allowed inside the museum premises and professional photography using SLR/DSLR cameras will be permitted on payment of prescribed charges,” said the statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Manjunatha Kanamadi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US