Free entry to Mysuru Rail Museum for girls on Jan. 24

This initiative is marks National Girl Child Day on Tuesday

January 22, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

South Western Railway has announced that all girls with one parent or guardian will be given free entry to Mysuru Rail Museum on January 24 as part of National Girl Child Day.

A press statement here on Sunday, January 22, said the holiday for public viewing on Tuesday had been cancelled to commemorate the event.

The Ministry of Women & Child Development, Govt. of India, celebrates the National Girl Child Day on the January 24 every year. The objective of this day is to work towards empowerment of girls in our society and progressively eradicating inequalities faced by them, the statement said.

“The rail museum will be open from 10:00 hrs to 17:30 hrs. Eatables are not allowed inside the museum premises and professional photography using SLR/DSLR cameras will be permitted on payment of prescribed charges,” said the statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Manjunatha Kanamadi.

