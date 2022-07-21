Karnataka

Free electricity to IP sets owned by small, medium coffee planters

The free power supply scheme will come into effect from July 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: Mahadeva. B
Special Correspondent Bengaluru: July 21, 2022 20:29 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 08:22 IST

In a major relief to small and medium coffee planters, the State government on Thursday issued an order to provide free electricity for pump sets up to 10 hp.

The free power supply scheme will come into effect from July 1, 2022.

The order said planters had to pay the electricity bill first and the amount would later be credited to their bank accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme. But it would be applicable only to consumption of energy by 10 hp irrigation pump sets owned by planters.

For reimbursement of bills, planters have to produce certified letters from the Energy Department, Aadhaar card, bank account, and other details. Electricity bills would be reimbursed based on the charges fixed by the Karnataka Regulatory Electricity Commission for consumption of electricity.

Reimbursement

The amount would be reimbursed to planters after deducting tax amount in the bill. Planters have to pay their electricity bills on time to the Escoms concerned on time, the order said.

Till now, the government has been giving free power to farmers’ irrigation pumps sets up to 10 hp, which included mandatory installation of meters to quantify power consumption.

During the legislature session in March last, members belonging to the coffee belt in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu demanded free power to pumpsets. Coffee growers were not rich and many small growers were not able to pay the electricity bills, said MLAs of the region.

