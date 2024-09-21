Free dementia risk reduction workshop held

To mark, World Alzheimer’s Day 2024, Dementia India Alliance (DIA), an NGO promoting the cause of dementia, organised a free workshop on ‘Dementia Risk Reduction’ on Saturday. The event was conducted in collaboration with the Centre for Brain Research in NIMHANS, Nightingales Medical Trust, Vayah Vikas, and Hear Clear.

With dementia affecting over 88 lakh people in India and projections suggesting a rise to 1.7 core by 2036, the need for preventive strategies is more critical than ever, said Radha S. Murthy, DIA president.

“A recent report by the Lancet Commission highlights that up to 45% of dementia cases could be delayed or prevented by addressing 14 modifiable risk factors. These include managing conditions such as hearing loss, high cholesterol, depression, brain injuries, and lifestyle factors like physical inactivity, smoking, hypertension, and obesity. The report further stresses the importance of reducing social isolation, air pollution, and vision impairments, all of which can play a role in dementia prevention,” she said.

The workshop was attended by over 100 participants, including family members of people living with dementia, healthcare professionals, and senior citizens. The sessions featured expert speakers from various fields, including geriatricians, psychiatrists, yoga specialists, and audiologists. Topics covered during the event included managing vascular and lifestyle risk factors, addressing loneliness and depression, treating hearing loss, and the role of yoga in healthy ageing. Additionally, the workshop shed light on risk reduction initiatives under the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative.

“We now understand that certain risk factors, when managed in midlife, can substantially reduce the risk of dementia. This is a hopeful message for a condition with no cure. These workshops aim to raise awareness about practices promoting better health, cognition, and healthy ageing,” Dr. Murthy added.

