Free COVID tests in Mysuru for people with SARI, ILI symptoms

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar on Tuesday urged the people of Mysuru city and the district to undergo COVID-19 test in case they come across people with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) including cold, fever, cough, sore throat and breathlessness.
The testing will be done free in the government hospitals identified by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.
“Those who give their throat swabs for the test will be advised rest at home until the result is known, and there will be no enforced quarantine in such cases. If they turn positive, they will be isolated for further treatment,” Mr. Sankar said.
The department had taken this measure to ensure that all symptomatic persons were tested. “We request the citizens to cooperate and make use of the facility to get themselves tested as soon as they develop symptoms,” the DC said.
In a note here, the department has also urged the public to undergo the test if they develop symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). The private hospitals, nursing homes, polyclinics and clinics had been told to report such cases to the health authorities since tests had been made compulsory for those symptoms.
People with those symptoms would be referred to COVID-19 Hospital, Metagalli; K.R. Hospital, Mysuru; Cheluvamba Hospital, Mysuru; taluk hospitals in Nanjangud, T Narsipur, Periyapatna, H.D. Kote, Hunsur and K.R. Nagar; and community health centres at Saligrama, Hullahalli and Tagadur.
