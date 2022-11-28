Free cochlear implants for 500 children afflicted by congenital hearing loss: Karnataka Health Minister

November 28, 2022 10:20 am | Updated 10:20 am IST - bengaluru

Free cochlear implants will be provided by the Karnataka Government under the Health for All mission of the Health Department

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of a hearing aid. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar on Sunday November 27 announced that 500 children under the age of six, afflicted by congenital hearing loss, will be provided free cochlear implants by the Karnataka Government under the Health for All mission of the Health Department.

“In the current financial year, 1,939 children below the age of 6 years have been identified with hearing impairment. Most of them have suffered from congenital deafness, and the main reason is the consumption of medicine, viral infection, suffocation and shock in the mother during the prenatal period,” Mr. Sudhakar said.

