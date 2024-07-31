Free CET, NEET online coaching for government PU college students from April 2025

Following the Budget announcement, the Karnataka government has decided to implement free coaching for CET, NEET, and other entrance tests for II PU science stream students of government PU colleges from April 2025.

The online coaching programme will be restricted to 25,000 students and the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) will conduct an entrance test to select the beneficiaries.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, Minister of School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa said: “From the current academic year, we will implement free coaching for various competitive examinations, including NEET and CET, at the college level. The coaching will start after the completion of II PU examinations in 2025.”

“The training will be completely online and implemented through a private agency. The total budget for the programme is ₹12.5 crore,” he added.

Meanwhile, to encourage science education in schools, the department is introducing the “Maru Sinchana” programme in 93 aspirational taluks where special science teaching will be provided.

Re-admission for failed students

In the interest of the future of students who failed class 10 and II PU examinations, the government has decided to allow them to continue their studies by re-enrolling in the same class in high schools and PU colleges of the State, Mr. Bangarappa said. “Uniform, textbooks, shoes and socks, and midday meals will be extended to the students without any discrimination. They will be given special care in class,” he added.

Mr. Bangarappa also said that the department is soon introducing a Face Recognition Technology for attendance, which will be linked to the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS). This initiative will be launched soon on a trial basis, he added.

School bag burden to be reduced

The State government is planning to reduce the burden of school bags by reducing the number of notebooks. The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) is planning to introduce a single notebook for multiple subjects or notesheets instead of notebooks.

Earlier, the government had cut 50% of textbooks for students of classes 1 to 10 from the academic year 2024-25 to reduce bag burden. Instead of providing textbooks once for the entire year, it adopted two books per year, divided into two parts (Summative Assessment) SA-1 and SA-2.

“Samples will be released in another two or three months. We have also mandated the celebration of ‘No Bag day’ every third Saturday,” Minister of School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa said.

DSEL officials said the idea is to distribute sheets to students to write notes at schools and ask them to put it in a folder after going home.