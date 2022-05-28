Free CET coaching at MIT

Almost 500 students from different parts of Mysuru district and surrounding areas attended a two-week-long free coaching for CET at Maharaja Institute of Technology (MIT), Thandavapura, from May 16 to 27.

The students, all aspirants of professional courses, from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Nanjangud, T.Narsipur, H.D. Kote, Gundlupet, Pandavapura and Srirangapatna, were provided with free bus services and lunch for the entire duration of the CET coaching programme, said a statement from MIT.

Experienced lecturers from Gopalaswamy Shishuvihara Institute (GSI), Nanjumalige, Mysuru, a sister institute of MIT, Thandavapura, and professors from MIT, handled the classes for the students. The institution was holding the CET coaching programme from the last five years.

MIT Thandavapura also claimed that the institution has achieved close to 83 per cent campus placements for its batches from the last two years, which had been affected by the pandemic.