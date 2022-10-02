Free cancer check-up and blood donation campaign held in Yadgir

The cancer check-up and blood donation campaign under way in Yadgir on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A free cancer check-up and blood donation campaign was held in Yadgir, organised by Sankalp Chase Cancer Foundation and Research Trust, Bengaluru, in memory of Channabasappa Jaka Mogdampur.

Rajshekhar C. Jaka, founder and Chairman of Sankalp Chase Cancer Foundation and Research Trust, said it was started with an aim to chase cancer in out of society but what is the problem is that most of the people in India, don’t even report their problem because of various reasons like poverty, negligence, ignorance, fear of being diagnosed with it, fear of social ostracism attached with cancer and fear of side effects associated with the treatment.

Nagangowda Kandkur, JD(S) MLA of Gurmitkal appreciated Dr. Jaka’s effort to extend the medical service to the people in the district and advised people to stay away from tobacco, alcohol and unhealthy foods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Venkatareddy Mudnal, MLA of Yadgi,r said people will get better medical treatment by expert doctors as the proposed Medical College will get started shortly.

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal, former MLA Veerabasant Reddy Mudnal, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, CEO Amaresh Naik, District Surgeon Neelamma Reddy, Suresh Sajjan, Sharanabupal Reddy, Moulali Anapur and others were present.