Free cancer check-up and blood donation campaign held in Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau YADGIR
October 02, 2022 22:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The cancer check-up and blood donation campaign under way in Yadgir on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A free cancer check-up and blood donation campaign was held in Yadgir, organised by Sankalp Chase Cancer Foundation and Research Trust, Bengaluru, in memory of Channabasappa Jaka Mogdampur.

Rajshekhar C. Jaka, founder and Chairman of Sankalp Chase Cancer Foundation and Research Trust, said it was started with an aim to chase cancer in out of society but what is the problem is that most of the people in India, don’t even report their problem because of various reasons like poverty, negligence, ignorance, fear of being diagnosed with it, fear of social ostracism attached with cancer and fear of side effects associated with the treatment.

Nagangowda Kandkur, JD(S) MLA of Gurmitkal appreciated Dr. Jaka’s effort to extend the medical service to the people in the district and advised people to stay away from tobacco, alcohol and unhealthy foods.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Venkatareddy Mudnal, MLA of Yadgi,r said people will get better medical treatment by expert doctors as the proposed Medical College will get started shortly.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal, former MLA Veerabasant Reddy Mudnal, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, CEO Amaresh Naik, District Surgeon Neelamma Reddy, Suresh Sajjan, Sharanabupal Reddy, Moulali Anapur and others were present. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
cancer
disease

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app