Free camp in Dharwad helps detect congenital heart disease in 38 children, of which 14 undergo cardiac surgery

September 28, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Belagavi

SDM Narayana Heart Centre in Dharwad, a unit of Narayana Health, conducted a free health camp for children in Dharwad as part of World Heart Health Day recently.

Facility director Shashikumar Pattanashetti told journalists in Dharwad on Thursday that as many as 161 children were screened with Echo-Cardiogram and 38 were found to have congenital heart disease.

The camp was conducted in association with District Health and Welfare officials and Rashtriya Bala Swasthya Karyakaram (RBSK) team. All these children have been treated at SDM Narayana Heart Centre, Dharwad, free under the RBSK Scheme, he said.

“We regularly organise free cardiac screening camps in association with the government and RBSK teams. We have organised camps across North Karnataka districts, including Dharwad, Gadag, Koppal, Haveri, Belagavi, and provided free treatment to children with heart disease,” Mr. Pattanashetti said.

Consultant paediatric cardiologist Arun K. Babaleshwar said that out of the 38 children diagnosed with congenital heart disease, 24 were treated with non-surgical catheter-based device closure treatment and 14 underwent cardiac surgery.

SDM Narayana Heart Centre has a Paediatric Cardiac Centre led by senior consultant and chief cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon Ravivarma G. Patil, cardiac anaesthesia experts Ganesh Nayak and Pramod Hoonur and intensivist Lakshmi R. Patil.

Over 2, 000 paediatric cardiac cases have been treated in the centre so far.

The centre provides super-speciality cardiology care and cardiac surgery facilities for adults and paediatric patients. It has 24 x 7 heart centre with CCU, CITU and general wards.

It has a Cath Lab and OT with cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, cardiac anaesthesiologists and cardiac intensivists. More details can be had from Ajay Hulamani on Ph: 8884418727.

