May 30, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The much-awaited free travel for women in ordinary buses — one of the promises of the Congress — will be implemented after the cabinet meeting on June 1, according to Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy.

On May 30, he met officials of the four State-run road transport corporations (RTCs) — BMTC, KSRTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC — in Bengaluru.

Later, Mr Reddy informed reporters, “A report from the officials, regarding the scheme, will be submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 31. On June 1, in the Cabinet meeting, a decision will be taken.”

When asked about conditions, if any, for free bus services to women, Mr Reddy said, “All will be decided in the Cabinet meeting.”

At the first meeting of the Cabinet of the newly-formed government in Karnataka on May 20, a decision was taken to implement the 5 guarantees promised to voters in the poll manifesto of the Congress party.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had earlier said details of implementation of these schemes would be worked out during the next Cabinet meeting. The departments concerned have been told to issue orders for implementation of these schemes.

A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) official, who participated in the meeting, told The Hindu that the Minister has taken all details, including revenue and condition of bus fleet. They also discussed how the corporations can offer free bus service to women passengers in Karnataka.

Mr. Reddy, who represents BTM Layout constituency in Bengaluru, has been given the portfolios of Transport and Muzrai Department.

