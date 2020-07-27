Free Ayurvedic medicine to fight COVID-19

All residents of Shivamogga city will get Ayurvedic kits that will help avoid contracting COVID-19 infection, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa said in Shivamogga on Monday.
As many as four lakh individuals would get free medicine, approved by the Ministry of AYUSH, worth ₹ 4 crore, he told a press conference.
Mr. Eshwarappa, who is also in-charge of Shivamogga district, said that the COVID-Surkasha team would distribute the kits. In the first phase, 85,000 families would get the kits, each one consisting of three types of medicine.
The public would be advised how to use the medicine. Beneficiaries have to produce their Aadhaar cards to obtain the kits. Representatives of local non-government organisations would be taking part in the distribution of the kits, he added.
The distribution programme would be held at Kuvempu Rangamandir in Shivamogga on Wednesday. The medicine would be first given to beneficiaries on C.L. Ramanna Road in the city the same day. Thereafter, all residents would get the kits in 10 days, he added.
