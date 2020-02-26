Free artificial limb fitment camp in Hassan from February 28

Rotary International (3182), Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti and Himalaya Fresh Start Foundation will organise a three-day free artificial limb fitment camp at IMA Hall in Hassan from Friday. The organisers, at a press conference on Tuesday, appealed to the public to make use of the camp. They plan to bring a team of experts to provide amputees with artificial limbs.
Anil Surana of the forum said the organiSation has been providing artificial limbs to those in need for many years. “The camp functions like a factory. We will provide artificial limbs for above-knee and below-knee amputation. We are prepared to provide the benefit to 250 people,” he said.
Rotary International (3182) president Mohan and others were present.
