Free angioplasty workshop at Jayadeva Hospital in Kalaburagi

The Kalaburagi branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR), in collaboration with Dr. Govindaraju Subramani Heart Foundation, Illinois, U.S., is conducting the Indo-American Angioplasty Workshop on Saturday and Sunday.

SJICSR Director C.N. Manjunath, in a media note on Thursday, said that 50 poor and needy patients, especially financially constrained senior citizens and underprivileged, will be provided free angioplasty procedure in the workshop.

He added that Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil will inaugurate the event on Saturday at 9.30 a.m. at the Kalaburagi branch of SJICSR and Allamaprabhu Patil will be the guest of honour.