HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Free angioplasty workshop at Jayadeva Hospital in Kalaburagi

June 15, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalaburagi branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR), in collaboration with Dr. Govindaraju Subramani Heart Foundation, Illinois, U.S., is conducting the Indo-American Angioplasty Workshop on Saturday and Sunday.

SJICSR Director C.N. Manjunath, in a media note on Thursday, said that 50 poor and needy patients, especially financially constrained senior citizens and underprivileged, will be provided free angioplasty procedure in the workshop.

He added that Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil will inaugurate the event on Saturday at 9.30 a.m. at the Kalaburagi branch of SJICSR and Allamaprabhu Patil will be the guest of honour.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.