Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, in collaboration with Medtronic and Govindaraju Subramani Heart Foundation, Illinois, U.S., will organise a free angioplasty workshop for 150 patients from September 24 at its Bengaluru and Mysuru units.

According to hospital director K.S. Ravindranath, the workshop has been planned for 150 poor patients and financially constrained senior citizens across Karnataka. The workshop will be held for two days from September 24 at Jayadeva Institute in Mysuru, and from September 26 to to 28 at Jayadeva Institute in Bengaluru.

High-quality medicated imported stents will be given for free to all the patients. Those who have already undergone coronary angiogram and have been advised angioplasty can avail this benefit.

Patients have to produce either the BPL card or the low-income certificate at the time of admission.

Patients must register before September 21.

