Free ambulance service by Apollo BGS

Apollo BGS Hospitals has announced the launch of free ambulance services for emergencies within the city limits of Mysuru.

“Theservice would ensure that the family or friends do not waste time looking for an ambulance in case of any emergency and simply dial 1066 to access Apollo Hospitals Dedicated Emergency Response System (ERS)”, said a statement issued by the hospital authorities.

An advanced GPRS-enabled ambulance would be immediately dispatched along with trained paramedics equipped with the necessary critical care equipment. “With this, patients can be assured of rapid transport to Apollo Hospitals emergency for definite care, in most cases within the golden hour”, the statement said.

During the transfer to the hospital, the patient’s vitals will be monitored and a two-way communication between the ambulance and the hospital would help to ensure update on the patient’s condition.

This method will help the hospital staff prepare to receive the patient and begin treatment with no delays.

The GPRS-enabled tracking system will also give Apollo Emergency team an accurate time of arrival of the patient, according to the statement.